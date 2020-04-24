A Humping Bunny, How to Medical, Justin Trudeau’s Hair Flip and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.
So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”
You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.
While what Donald Trump said was completely dangerous and deadly, this is funny as all shit.
What’s up?
Happy birthday, Prince Louis!
The Justin Trudeau hair flip that broke the internet.
Hi Gretchen!
You go!
Mandy Patinkin is a national treasure.
Hi there, friend.
2 dogs and a cow in Alabama.
