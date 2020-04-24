A Humping Bunny, How to Medical, Justin Trudeau’s Hair Flip and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

While what Donald Trump said was completely dangerous and deadly, this is funny as all shit.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

What’s up?

Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

Instagram Vs Reality



Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

The Justin Trudeau hair flip that broke the internet.

Hi Gretchen!

Jeanine mistakingly calls Tucker Carlson “Gretchen” pic.twitter.com/Vf0lm746iD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 22, 2020

You go!

“Oh look, the cat and the bunny are playing so nicely… wait what are they… oh dear.” pic.twitter.com/A8Txr8FmAd — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 21, 2020

Mandy Patinkin is a national treasure.

cleansing your timeline with this Mandy Patinkin clip from 2012 when the interviewer's wife went into labor pic.twitter.com/jrAoAwjFK4 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) April 19, 2020

Hi there, friend.

This pup can't wait to see her mailman every day. pic.twitter.com/kcfFEIRLQv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 20, 2020

2 dogs and a cow in Alabama.

2 dogs and a cow in Alabama.



And a cowboy.



And a lasso.



And another cowboy…pic.twitter.com/TyfrWEXKqB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 19, 2020

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Long-haired businessmen video conference with Will Ferrell and Will Forte! [OMG BLOG]

★ Gay COVID-19 Survivor Andy Cohen: “My Blood Could Save a Life, But Instead It’s Over Here Boiling” (WATCH) [Towleroad]

★ 70 Year Old Richard Gere & Wife Have Baby [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Outlander recap: The Ballad of Nagini [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Florida Man Tom Brady Breaks-And-Enters Into a Stranger’s Home in “Tompa Bay” [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Lemon Cake” by Sheila E [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Barbra Streisand Is 78 [Boy Culture]