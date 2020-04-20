A One Direction Reunion Is Definitely Happening According to Liam Payne

One Direction fans have been keeping an eye out for each and every detail about the group’s upcoming reunion.

While fans were hoping that all five of the boys would be returning, Liam Payne revealed that Zayn Malik will not be joining the other four.

During an Instagram Live session with DJ Alesso, the “Bedroom Floor” crooner revealed some details about the band’s reunion for their tenth anniversary saying Zayn, who was the first to exit the band in 2015, won’t be part of it.

The weather over here has been so great by the way, so it’s been so hard. I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever,” Liam said during the live stream.

“He’s in London as well. Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. You can come and fill in for Zayn. Join the band,” he told Alesso.

He further revealed how Louis Tomlinson had given him an earful for spilling the reunion surprise to The Sun during an interview: “I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat.”

🚨@LiamPayne confirms a One Direction reunion is in the works, reveals @Louis_Tomlinson ‘told him off’ for saying too much:



“We’ve been trying to arrange the first group facetime with the boys. You [Alesso] can come fill in for Zayn.” pic.twitter.com/lOd768XOZG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2020

From Our Partners

★ An “Ordinary” Look at Mary Tyler Moore [Kenneth in the 212]

★ WATCH: Angelyne Gets Her Own Biopic Starring Emmy Rossum! [OMG BLOG]

★ Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Says He’s a Top but Is Attracted to Tops and Might Bottom if Married [Towleroad]

★ The Simpsons Get Real Trippy in New Couch Gag [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ It’s Posh Spice’s Birthday, and She Has WORN SOME STUFF [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Halle Berry Has Been “Decidedly” Single for Three Years: “I Might Stay Like This!” [Celebitchy]

★ Dancy Diana: Diana Ross‘s SUPERTONIC Mixes Coming [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.