Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded full custody of late pop star’s 1-year-old son Prince

Published by

Radar Online

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September.

MEGA

Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court.

Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome.

Melanie released a statement that read, “I’m honoring Aaron today and I know he would be so proud of me. I’m very emotional thinking we could have been a family, but Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

Aaron’s mother Jane praised the decision and said the “child should be with the mother.” She added that she and Aaron’s relatives had yet to meet the child but hoped they would in the near future.

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Aaron was found dead inside his Lancaster, Calif. home. Law enforcement sources said he was found in the bathtub. His bedroom had prescription bill bottles and cans of compressed air.

At the time, Melanie said, “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Aaron’s sister Angel filed documents to become the administrator of his estate. In court documents, she estimated the value of his estate to be around $550k.

“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18,” the filing read.