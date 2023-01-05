Socialite Life
Now Reading
Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers

by
January 5, 2023
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Special Screening Of Momentum Pictures' "A Million Little Pieces" - Arrivals
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with James Bond producers amid speculation that he is set to become the new 007.

The 32-year-old star met with Bond chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss stepping into the suave spy’s tuxedo following Daniel Craig’s exit in the film ‘No Time To Die’.

According to Puck News, sources say that the meeting went “very well” but added that nothing has been officially confirmed and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

It was reported last month that Aaron had filmed a version of the iconic 007 gunshot opening as part of a “top secret screen test” for the part at Pinewood Studios.

A film source said: “Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the Bond actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.

“Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films.”

It has also been claimed that ‘Emily in Paris’ actor Lucien Laviscount is a contender to play 007 after he impressed Broccoli with his portrayal of heart-throb Alfie in the Netflix series.

The 30-year-old actor would fit the bill as Craig’s replacement as the iconic spy as producers are looking to cast a star who can play the part for the next 15 years.

See Also
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan not surprised by Bond speculation

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined ‘Emily in Paris’.

“Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top