Actor Drake Bell is denying allegations of verbal and physical abuse from ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt

Drake Bell has denied abusing his ex-girlfriend following allegations made against him on TikTok.
In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, Melissa Lingafelt, who also goes by Jimi Ono on social media, claimed the actor verbally and physically abused her during their two-year relationship when she was 16.
Lingafelt, who has a 4-year age difference with Bell, is now 30. People reports the relationship began in 2006.
“This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, and that no one has to go through what I did,” she captioned the video, which has garnered more than 4.3 million views, 873,000 likes and 13,000 comments.
In a statement to People and Variety, Bell, 34, denied the claims, saying he “never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video.”
“As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it,” he said. “Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did).”
He continued, “I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention. But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”
In her video, Lingafelt says, “I don’t really care if anyone believes me as this is my story and my life and something that I went through.”
She then goes on to describe the alleged abuse, including “the worst type of verbal abuse you can ever imagine,” which she says started about one year into their relationship.
“It then turned into physical – hitting, throwing, everything,” she continued.
“At the pinnacle of it, he drug me down the stairs of our house in Los Feliz,” she said. “My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this.”
She did not include the photos in the video.
In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, she said that her friends know “all too well of the abuse that Drake Bell put me through.”
“I have so many witnesses,I have photos, it was my life,” she wrote. “No body (sic) wants attention from abuse!!!!!!!”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.
