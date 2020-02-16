Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


CelebrityMusic

Adele Brought the House Down at Best Friend’s Wedding in London – WATCH

By Michael Prieve 11
Adele Brought the House Down at Best Friend's Wedding Photo via Instagram / Robert Emms

Adele shocked the guests at her best friend’s wedding with a flawless performance to round out the happy occasion.

On Saturday night (February 15, 2020), Adele was on hand to officiate the nuptials of writer and illustrator Laura Dockrill, a close friend since her school days, and the MaccabeesHugo White at the Mason’s Arm pub in London.

View this post on Instagram

True love @hugowhitenoise

A post shared by LauraLeeDockrill (@lauraleedockrill) on

Adele and Laura formed their friendship when they both attended the prestigious BRIT School.

Related

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Judges Revealed: AOC,…

Trixie Mattel Takes Us Into the Recording Studio

The pair could be seen on stage at the wedding belting out songs at the ceremony.

Adele Brought the House Down at Best Friend's Wedding

Adele belted out her 2010 hit “Rolling In The Deep” and Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” at the venue.

Videos shared online showed Adele singing along to “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls and Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love.”

Related

Lil Nas X Is a Vampire in New ‘Rodeo’ Video with…

Pornhub Gave Kumail Nanjiani a Free 10-Year Premium…

She was also seen holding a bottle of wine while cheering on a band who also performed at the party.

It’s the first time she has been seen performing one of her songs since her two sell-out concerts at Wembley Stadium in June 2017.

Singers Florence Welch, 33, Jessie Ware, 35, and Jack Penate, also 35, were among other guests at the bash.

Related

Jessica Simpson Talks Kissing Justin Timberlake and Dishes…

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent…

Adele also revealed to the guests, “expect my album in September.”

CANNOT WAIT!

From Our Partners

  • WATCH: The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Here! [OMG BLOG]
  • Wendy Williams Issues Tearful Apology After Telling Gay Men to ‘Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Heels’: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Elvis Biopic Gets Primary Cast! [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Miley Cyrus Is Wearing a Scarf [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Russell Crowe Is Hiding Out Until He Loses Weight, He’s “Embarrassed” at His Weight Gain [Celebitchy]
  • Relive Robbie Williams‘s Cover Shoot to Celebrate His 46th Birthday [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Happy Gay Valentine’s Day! [Boy Culture]
Related

Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Was on Mushrooms When Vagina…

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Trans to Thwart…

You might also like More from author
X