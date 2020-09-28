Adele took to Instagram on Saturday (September 26, 2020) to send a “belated” birthday wish to Nicole Richie, who turned 39 on Monday (September 21, 2020).

The post contained several photos, and a video featuring Richie hiding around a corner as Adele walked into the room.

Richie laid down on the floor and laughed while Adele gave her a hug. “For fucks sake,” the singer said before walking off.

Richie shared the same phrase in the comments.

Adele captioned the video:

Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️ “I’m actually furious that now she knows that” ⚰️⚰️⚰️