Adele shows off American accent in teaser ahead of SNL hosting debut and More Quickies
Adele shows off American accent in teaser ahead of SNL hosting debut and More Quickies

October 23, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Adele, Saturday Night Live, Matthew McConaughey, Borat, Rudy Giuliani, Bansky, Elton John, Barbie, Miley Cyrus, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest H.E.R. The two artists shared the SNL stage with cast member Kate McKinnon in a promo for this week’s episode. Watch it below.

During the clip, Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. can’t figure out who will be musical guest. After a bit of confusion due to H.E.R.’s stage name, McKinnon says, “Yes, me. It is I who will be musical guest this week.” Adele then inches toward the camera to say, “or maybe me.” H.E.R. makes sure to clear things up that she is the musical guest after all.

In the second half of the clip, Kate puts on her best English accent to imitate Adele, and to show just how unfazed she is by the impression, Adele offers her best American accent in return.

“Oh my god, no worries girlfriend,” she says, and it’s not bad! Maybe we’ll even get a whole sketch of it on Saturday.

3 days to go ♥️

