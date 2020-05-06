Celebrity

Adele Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss in Birthday Message Instagram Photo

By Miu von Furstenberg
Photo via Adele/Instagram
Va va voom! Adele flaunted her new, slimmer physique as she celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday, May 5, 2020.

The “Someone Like You” singer stunned in a long-sleeved black dress that ended above her knees and highlighted her physique, as seen in her Instagram post earlier today, May 6.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” she said. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

She also took the time to express her gratitude to the front-liners braving the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!” the singer expressed. “You are truly our angels [heart emoji].”

Many of her fans and fellow celebrities were also quick to express their admiration for Adele’s weight loss.

“Happy Birthday, Adele,” Rita Wilson stated. “Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen joked and said, “I mean are you kidding me.”

The singer parted ways with her former husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after a three-year marriage. The two also share a son named Angelo, whom Adele gave birth to in October 2012.

