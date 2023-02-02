Adriano Romanini: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Adriano Romanini.

Adriano hails from Italy, and along with being a model, he’s getting a master’s degree in marketing in Milan. The 22-year-old is repped by Crew Model Management and Two Management.

Follow Adriano Romanini on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Collecchio, Italy.

Height: 6’

Waist: 29”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Adriano Romanini

