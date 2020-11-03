Socialite Life
Alexander Skarsgard looking extra ruggedly handsome for L'Uomo Vogue
Alexander Skarsgard looking extra ruggedly handsome for L'Uomo Vogue

November 3, 2020
Alexander Skarsgard for L'Uomo Vogue
Johan Sandberg/L'Uomo Vogue

Oh, how I have missed Alexander Skarsgård. The Swedish actor is currently gracing the cover of L’Uomo Vogue in promotion of his new film, The Northman.

The Northman is the result of Skarsgård’s tireless efforts to bring a Vikings story to the big screen.

“It’s a real adventure movie, but it’s much more,” says Skarsgård. “It taps into the culture, and the mysticism of the Vikings, it becomes more intimate and more personal. I didn’t want it to be a generic ‘swords-and-sandals’ movie. Robert [Eggers] is one of the best filmmakers out there. And the whole process is so much more gratifying than when you’re quote-unquote ‘just an actor.’ It’s been truly extraordinary.”

Alexander Skarsgard for L'Uomo Vogue
Johan Sandberg/L’Uomo Vogue
Alexander Skarsgard for L'Uomo Vogue
Johan Sandberg/L’Uomo Vogue
Alexander Skarsgard for L'Uomo Vogue
Johan Sandberg/L’Uomo Vogue
Alexander Skarsgard for L'Uomo Vogue
Johan Sandberg/L’Uomo Vogue

You can read Alexander Skarsgård’s full L’Uomo Vogue interview here.

