Alexander Skarsgard looking extra ruggedly handsome for L’Uomo Vogue

Oh, how I have missed Alexander Skarsgård. The Swedish actor is currently gracing the cover of L’Uomo Vogue in promotion of his new film, The Northman.

The Northman is the result of Skarsgård’s tireless efforts to bring a Vikings story to the big screen.

“It’s a real adventure movie, but it’s much more,” says Skarsgård. “It taps into the culture, and the mysticism of the Vikings, it becomes more intimate and more personal. I didn’t want it to be a generic ‘swords-and-sandals’ movie. Robert [Eggers] is one of the best filmmakers out there. And the whole process is so much more gratifying than when you’re quote-unquote ‘just an actor.’ It’s been truly extraordinary.”

Johan Sandberg/L’Uomo Vogue

