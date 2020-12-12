Socialite Life
Alleged NXIVM cult member Allison Mack files for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne and more headlines
Alleged NXIVM cult member Allison Mack files for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne and more headlines

December 12, 2020
Allison Mack files for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne
Nicki Clyne/Instagram

In today’s QuickiesAllison Mack, NXIVM, Nicki Clyne, Lil Wayne, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Allison Mack, the Smallville star who was allegedly involved in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM sex cult, is getting divorced.

Mack filed for divorce from Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne in Orange County today. The pair wed in 2017 and do not have any children.

Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM employee, previously told People that Nicki was also involved in the cult, and that Allison and Nicki got married at Raniere’s behest.

In Other News

