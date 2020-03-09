Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split Three Weeks After Becoming Engaged

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael have confirmed that they are no longer together, a month after they announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

While talking to In Touch, Paul revealed that the couple has broken their engagement, however, they are on amicable terms.

“We did… I love her though, she’s my best friend,” Paul said.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, “Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all.”

The reason behind the split is Amanda’s rigid conservatorship that has ‘driven the couple apart’ reportedly.

“Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility.”

Rumors emerged that the couple had split this week after the She’s The Man star deleted every photo of Paul, 28, off her Instagram page.

Paul and Amanda were last pictured together in LA on Thursday.

Amanda revealed on Valentine’s Day that she has gotten engaged to a man named Paul who she met at the rehab.

“Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she wrote in her Instagram post that is no longer there on the social media site.

A source told Us in February that Amanda’s mother doesn’t believe her daughter is able to make decisions about her well-being right now.

“Amanda’s mother doesn’t have any issue with her daughter requesting a hearing regarding the conservatorship,” the insider said. “Lynn feels Amanda isn’t in any capacity to make any decisions about her care or treatment. Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment.”

