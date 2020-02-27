American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Revealed and Macaulay Culkin Is Joining the Cast

Ryan Murphy announced the full cast for American Horror Story Season 10 on Wednesday, including the anticipated return of Evan Peters. Murphy made the announcement via an Instagram video.

Peters joins Sarah Paulson, who was previously announced to return after also sitting out of the last season, 1984. The duo isn’t the only returning stars for AHS Season 10. Murphy also revealed that Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will all appear for the mysterious next season.

Neither Bates nor Porter appeared in 1984, and this will be the first time Rabe has done more than guest appearances since Roanoke.

This season there is one lone newcomer: Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin. Every other actor in Murphy’s Instagram post has appeared in at least one previous season of AHS.

This is how Culkin reacted to the news the cast reveal:

I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what's going on? Did I die again?? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 26, 2020

FX has yet to reveal a title, theme or plot for AHS: Season 10, though it is expected to premiere later this year.

The most recent incarnation of the series was 2019’s American Horror Story: 1984, which drew inspiration from ’80s horror movies like Friday the 13th.

