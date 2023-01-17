Amy Robach spotted with estranged husband Andrew Shue for first time since T.J. Holmes affair scandal

Published by

OK Magazine

Dog duties! Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were seen in public together for the very first time since the mom-of-two’s affair with her Good Morning America costar, T.J. Holmes, made headlines.

The separated spouses met up at a Greenwich Village park in New York City on Friday morning, January 13, to trade off custody of their adorable Maltipoo, Brody.

MEGA

Tension between the two appeared to be at an all-time high, as they kept their distance during the curt transaction of the tiny brown pup, as seen in photos.

INSIDER CLAIMS AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES HAVEN’T BEEN FIRED FROM ‘GMA3’ AFTER AFFAIR SCANDAL — AT LEAST NOT YET

Robach stepped out in style to meet her estranged husband, wearing a trendy color-block brown coat, blue jeans and brown booties. The 49-year-old had her hair pulled back and secured with a claw clip.

@ajrobach/Instagram

Shue, on the other hand, sported a casual menswear ensemble — featuring black joggers, a gray zip-up hoodie and a matching puffer coat.

Meet-ups in the park may be the new normal for the duo as their divorce is nearly finalized following Robach’s scandalous affair with her colleague.

“Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer,” a friend of the news anchor dished on December 1, 2022, just one day after her affair with Holmes was exposed to the public.”They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH’S LAWYERS PREPARE TO SUE IF ABC FIRES ‘GMA’ COSTARS AFTER AFFAIR SCANDAL

Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010 and both have children from previous marriages. The mother-of-two shares Ava, 20, and Annie, 16, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, 57.

Shue shares three sons — Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt — with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

As the former couple moves on from their relationship, Shue and his boys are determined to stray from any drama involving Robach’s workplace infidelity.

“[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source spilled earlier this month, noting that it would be “very surprising” if the Melrose Place actor ever publicly addressed his longtime lover’s extramarital romance.

The father-of-four is “doing well, moving forward and staying positive,” the insider added, as Robach and Holmes appear to be doing just the same.

Page Six reported on photos of Robach and Shue in the park.