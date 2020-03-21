Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood Are Latest Celebrities to Be Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and former Bachelor star Colton Underwood took to Instagram Friday to announce they have both tested positive for coronavirus.

With more testing slowly (at a snail’s pace) being rolled out the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 keeps rapidly increasing.

Cohen shared a photo to Instagram saying, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Shortly there afterword, 28-year-old Underwood posted a video with a caption saying, “We got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.”

“I can’t even go up a flight of stairs without being out of breathe or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said in the video.

Underwood stressed that even though he is young and healthy, he still developed symptoms and contracted the virus.

“The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic,” he said in the video. “But to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your, part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

Underwood says he is recovering and self-isolating at his girlfriend’s family home in Huntington Beach, California.

Underwood and Cohen join other entertainers including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim who have tested positive for the virus amid the global pandemic.

From Our Partners