Andy Dick’s downward spiral continues, arrested for public intoxication & failure to register as a sex offender

Troubled comedian Andy Dick was arrested this week on charges of public intoxication and failure to register as a sex offender, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On January 13, Andy was taken into custody by police in Lake Elsinore, California. Officers were called to the scene for an intoxicated individual.

According to TMZ, upon law enforcement’s arrival, the former host of The Andy Dick Show displayed signs of intoxication, however, the comedian was arrested without incident.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Andy’s criminal record showed that he was not up to date on his registration as a sex offender. The discovery brought an additional charge against the disgraced comedian.

Local police booked Andy into custody for both offenses, making the ordeal the second time in eight months that the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant had a run-in with the law.

Prior to his arrest in Lake Elsinore, the troubled comedian was most recently arrested back in October 2022 in Santa Barbara, California, for allegedly stealing power tools from an individual’s garage.

Shortly after that incident, in November 2022, The Assistant star was sentenced to three months in jail and was ordered to register as a sex offender, from a 2018 incident when he was accused of sexual battery after he allegedly grabbed an Uber driver’s crotch.

It was not the only accusation of sexual battery on the Road Trip actor’s record, either.

In 2019, after he allegedly assaulted the Uber driver, Andy was charged with sexual battery after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s backside as she passed by him on the street.

The actor was ordered to spend two weeks behind bars for the offense.

As part of his November 2022 sentence, in addition to his required registration as a sex offender, Andy was also ordered to stay out of trouble while on probation and attend both Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and counseling sessions.

It’s unclear how his January 2023 arrest will affect the terms of his probation, if at all.