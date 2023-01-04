Angelina Jolie, 47, spotted on coffee date with Paul Mescal, 26, in London as actress rejoins dating scene

Published by

Radar Online

Angelina Jolie was spotted on a cozy lunch date with 26-year-old Paul Mescal in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jolie, 47, and the actor starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in London were photographed having coffee together after one of his shows. The two were joined by Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, 16.

MEGA

In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the trio was seen deep in conversation in the empty café where they talked for hours. The date comes as rumors swirl that Mescal has broken things off with his fiancée Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers has reportedly been seen with comedian Bo Burnham, leading many to believe her romance with Mescal is over.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources said Jolie has recently started dating again years after her divorce from Pitt. An insider said, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”

The source claimed, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night.”

MEGA

Jolie allegedly will only date men she meets through mutual friends. “She’s never going to sign up for apps or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts,” a source revealed.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 but the battle between the two still rages on in court. Currently, Jolie still has a lawsuit against the FBI over her infamous private jet flight with her ex-husband — where she accused him of becoming physical with her and their children.

MEGA

The actress accused the FBI of refusing to release their investigative records. The government agency admitted they withheld certain records but argued it was for proper reasons.

In addition, Jolie and Pitt are in the middle of a nasty war over a $164 million estate they purchased in France. Pitt accused his ex-wife of selling her stake in the company to a Russian oligarch who has now attempted a “hostile” takeover of the company.

Jolie’s company filed a $250 million countersuit in response.