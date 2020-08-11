Socialite Life

Angelina Jolie Looking to Remove Judge in Brad Pitt Divorce Case

August 11, 2020
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

In case you forgot, the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce has not been finalized as of yet. This has been going on since 2016!

Now, Jolie filed official paperwork to ask that the private judge overseeing her divorce proceedings from Brad Pitt be disqualified for failure to fully disclose his business relationship with her ex’s attorneys.

In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be taken off the divorce case because he was too late and not forthcoming enough about other cases he was hired for involving Pitt attorney Anne C. Kiley.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Inglourious Basterds Premiere - 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Getty Images

The filing said that during the Jolie-Pitt proceedings, Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

It goes on to say that Pitt’s attorney “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.”

Pitt and Jolie, like other high-profile couples, are paying for a private judge in their divorce case to keep many of its filings and the personal and financial details within them sealed, though some legal moves must be made within standard court procedure.

