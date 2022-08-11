Anne Heche under the influence of cocaine & possibly fentanyl at time of fiery crash, still fighting for her life

Published by

Radar Online







Anne Heche was on cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the fiery crash that left her in “extremely critical condition” and in a coma, Radar has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the Six Days, Seven Nights actress was not under the influence of alcohol — despite what looked like a booze bottle in the cupholder of her car.

The troubled mother of two was reportedly high on cocaine and possibly had fentanyl in her system when she plowed her car into a home and ignited a massive fire on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department allegedly tested her blood after obtaining a warrant and found cocaine in her system… as well as possible fentanyl.

Authorities will do more testing to make sure the fentanyl wasn’t administered to Heche by medical personnel at the hospital.

This is a developing story…