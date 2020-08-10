Antonio Banderas Reveals on 60th Birthday That He Has Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19 and must spend his 60th birthday in quarantine.
The Spanish actor announced via Twitter on Monday (August 10, 2020), his 60th birthday, that he has been diagnosed with the highly contagious respiratory illness and is currently quarantining.
Writing in his native Spanish language, he explained: “Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”
“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”
“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to give meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm.”
“A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas.”
As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 19,871,795 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 731,503 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 5,044,864 illnesses and at least 162,938 deaths.
