Antonio Banderas Reveals on 60th Birthday That He Has Coronavirus
Antonio Banderas Reveals on 60th Birthday That He Has Coronavirus

August 10, 2020
Antonio Banderas Presents New Viceroy Collection
Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Antonio Banderas has tested positive for COVID-19 and must spend his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced via Twitter on Monday (August 10, 2020), his 60th birthday, that he has been diagnosed with the highly contagious respiratory illness and is currently quarantining.

Antonio Banderas 2011 Doha Tribeca Film Festival - Day 4
Antonio Banderas attends day 4 of the 2011 Doha Tribeca Film Festival on October 28, 2011 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images)

Writing in his native Spanish language, he explained: “Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”

“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

Antonio Banderas 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Antonio Banderas attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to give meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm.”

“A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas.”

