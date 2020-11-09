Socialite Life
Ariana Grande's Positions is the new number one album
Ariana Grande's Positions is the new number one album

by
November 9, 2020
Ariana Grande

In today's Quickies, Ariana Grande, Al Roker, Michael Jackson, coronavirus, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Ariana Grande achieves her fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as her latest studio effort, Positions, debuts atop the tally. The set was released on Oct. 30 by Republic Records and launches with 174,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 5, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Positions is Grande’s third No. 1 album in less than two years and three months — the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 proper studio albums ever by a woman. More on that in a moment.

In Other News

