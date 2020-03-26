Ariana Grande Secretly Sending Cash to Fans in Need

Ariana Grande is doing her part in battling the coronavirus pandemic by giving a helping hand to those around her suffering great financial loss during these times of crisis.

The singer has been sending out $500 and $1,000 through Venmo to her fans who are currently struggling financially.

A report by Page Six quoted one fan who was given monetary support by the singer, saying: “She reached out and took care of my salary for the month.”

The generous move by the pop star comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed a city-wide shutdown of all non-essential businesses on Sunday night, which left many facing a huge financial blow.

Prior to the lockdown order, California Governor Gavin Newsom had also issued directives for citizens of the state to remain inside their homes to confine the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Taylor Swift too had offered financial assistance to her fans as a number of them flocked to social media claiming they had received $3,000 along with a message of support from the singer during this time of “hardship.”

