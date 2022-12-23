Outcast Armie Hammer ghosted by celebrity pals, desperate to get his career on track after cannibal accusations

Published by

Radar Online

Disgraced Armie Hammer hit bottom and dragged his butt back to Los Angeles, where he is pleading with his former costars and celebrity pals for help relaunching his career after a twisted S&M scandal, RadarOnline.com learned.

“Armie’s reaching out to anyone who won’t slam a door in his face,” dished a source.

The On the Basis of Sex star, 35, fled Hollywood last year after multiple ex-girlfriends accused him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser, which he has always denied.

The uproar took a bite out of Armie’s career, and times got so desperate for the embattled star that he was forced to sell timeshares at a Caribbean resort. Despite some of his old pals not picking up his phone calls, Robert Downey Jr. never turned his back on Armie, even allowing the actor to stay in his home.

Downey is a Hollywood redemption story himself, rebounding after jail time for drug charges in the 1990s. He offered Armie a place to crash — and reportedly funded the screwup’s six-month rehab stay.

“Robert’s been a soft touch for Armie,” an insider said earlier this year, adding that Hammer knew his kindness would “run dry.”

“He’s started looking for new benefactors” — including former friendsHenry Cavill, Julia Roberts, and his Lone Ranger costar Johnny Depp.

“Few take his calls, but at least Johnny listens,” the source dished. “Johnny knows what it’s like to be a pariah.”

Last year, Armie was publicly accused of rape and cannibalism. Months before the allegations, his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. It was later exposed that she allegedly used a friend’s email to dish dirt about their bitter split to the media.

Despite the damning allegations, Armie and Elizabeth put on a united front in their joint divorce statement.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they shared on their Instagram accounts. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

The duo shares two children — Harper, 8, and Ford, 5, with sources revealing Elizabeth’s inner circle is concerned she’ll take him back after telling her pals they “are in a really great place.”