Armie Hammer quits Cayman Islands timeshare job, returns to LA & living with Robert Downey Jr.

Armie Hammer reportedly ditched his job as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after his new gig was exposed online, Radar has learned. Now, the embattled actor is reportedly living with Robert Downey Jr. in Los Angeles.

The shocking development was revealed on Thursday, and according to Vanity Fair, RDJ is not only letting Hammer live at one of his L.A. properties, but the Iron Man actor also supported Hammer and funded his six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hammer entered rehab in May 2021 – reportedly under the guidance of Downey Jr. – after a number of women accused the Death on the Nile actor of sexual assault beginning in January 2021.

But while the embattled 35-year-old actor has tried to control and resolve his substance abuse issues – including penchants for sex, drugs and alcohol – insiders close to Hammer insisted the Social Network star’s problems stem from unresolved trauma.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” one of Hammer’s closest friends told the outlet.

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go,” the insider spilled further. “Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

As RadarOnline.com also recently reported, Hammer attempted to keep a low profile and work as a timeshare salesman for a Cayman Island’s resort getaway called Morritt’s Resort.

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s attempt to lay low was ultimately exposed after someone posted a tweet claiming Hammer was their friend’s parents’ concierge.

“My friends’ parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge I’m still not over it,” the individual claimed, although she deleted the post shortly thereafter.

Hammer was reportedly working at Morritt’s Resort not only because he wanted to remain close to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children, Harper,7, and Ford, 5, but also because he allegedly lost his entire fortune following last year’s series of sexual assault allegations.

“The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family,” another one of Hammer’s close friends spilled after it was revealed he was working at Morritt’s Resort.

Before Hammer ditched his gig in the Cayman Islands and returned to L. A. with the help of Downey Jr., the 35-year-old actor’s lawyer slammed the media for trashing the actor for working a “normal job.”

“I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it,” Hammer’s attorney said on Wednesday. “I just think it’s shitty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’”