Armie Hammer Dons Space Suit for Jimmy Kimmel’s First In-Person Interview and More Quickies

In today’s Quickies, Armie Hammer, Coachella, Austin Mahone, Bobbi Kristina Brown, Johnny Nash, Eddie Van Halen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

Jimmy Kimmel Live welcomed its first in-person guest since the pandemic hit back in March — Armie Hammer!

Hammer rocked a full spacesuit (you can’t be too careful these says) when he joined the host for a socially distanced chat.

When asked about his outfit, the actor jokingly explained, “OK, the thing is, I know where I’ve been. I don’t know where you’ve been.”

After Jimmy Kimmel informed Hammer that he’s being “tested on a daily basis,” the Call Me By Your Name star suggested that maybe the presenter should be the one wearing the suit.

Watch Armie Hammer’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live below

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE