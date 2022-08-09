Ashton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder that left him unable to see or hear

Published by

Ashton Kutcher was unable to walk, see, or hear for a year after his doctors diagnosed him with a rare autoimmune disorder, Radar has learned.

The 44-year-old actor opened up about the medical disorder while filming an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

The Hollywood star told Bear, “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium.”

Ashton said it took him about a year to regain his abilities. Vasculitis causes inflammation of blood vessels which cuts of vital blood supply to tissues and organs.

“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” Ashton said. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again’.”

He told Bear, “Lucky to be alive.” Ashton said the whole situation caused him to have a new outlook on life.

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them,” he said.

Ashton has kept a somewhat low profile for the past couple of years. He did not reveal when the autoimmune disorder diagnosis happened.

His long-running Netflix series The Ranch — which costarred his old pal/troubled actor Danny Masterson — ended in 2020.

The Punk’d star has starred to take on new roles but there was a long break after the show ended. His next role will be reprising his role as Michael Kelso in That 90’s Show which is a spin-off of the show that made him famous, That 70’s Show.

His wife Mila Kunis is also expected back to play Jackie Burkhart in the show which is in post-production.