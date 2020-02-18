Back to the Future Deepfake Featuring Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland Is Pretty Amazing — WATCH

A new deepfake video is proving you can’t believe anything you see on the internet once again.

The viral video that has more than 2.7 million views since posting on Friday shows Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, despite never being in the movie Back to the Future.

Holland, who is only 23 years old, wasn’t even born yet when the Back to the Future series was first released in 1985.

But that doesn’t stop him appearing in the short clip — his face overlayed on Michael J. Fox’s, while Downey takes the place of Christoper Lloyd, CNET reported.

But it’s only their faces. The original actors’ voices remain in the clip.

The viral clip comes from YouTuber EZRyderX47, a digital artist specializing in the creepy technique of deepfake. Essentially, the method involves using high-tech software to replace one person’s face with another’s.

The potential malicious uses of such technology is breathtaking, but EZRyder is currently just using the skill to build followers and have a bit of fun.

