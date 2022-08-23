Ben Affleck spotted at Georgia airport with kids after wedding, new bride J. Lo nowhere in sight

Published by

Radar Online

No runaway husband here! Ben Affleck wasted no time getting out of dodge after a chaotic three-day wedding celebration, or so it seemed. The groom was spotted jumping on a private jet with his three children in tow on Sunday, but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was nowhere in sight. However, Radar is told it was just a drop-off. He didn’t ditch his bride in Georgia.

In the photos, Ben, 50, was seen arriving at a private airport in Georgia with his daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and his son Samuel, 10.

Instead of looking relaxed following his lavish wedding, the Argo actor appeared to be stressed while holding his phone and watching his kids unload the car.

Ben — who married J. Lo again on Saturday — wore blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers for the airport trip. He was photographed chatting with the pilots and showing them something on his phone before walking onboard the private jet.

Our spies say he jumped on the plane to say goodbye to the kids and exited before takeoff.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ben’s ex-wife and the mother of his children, Jen Garner, did not come to his wedding with J. Lo. An insider spilled that Garner declined the invite due to scheduling conflicts.

The Yes Day actress had work obligations in Texas, which is reportedly why she wasn’t in attendance. The source added Garner was “totally supportive” of their kids being there.

Ben’s three-day extravaganza with J. Lo didn’t go off without a hitch. The couple rushed to the hospital on Friday after the actor’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt,was taken there by ambulance.

The scary incident occurred hours before their scheduled rehearsal dinner.

RadarOnline.com learned that Boldt took a nasty fall, leaving her with a bloody leg and in need of stitches. Ben was reportedly the one who found her and called 911.

After spending 20 minutes tending to her, they rushed the Oscar winner’s mom away in an ambulance as guests arrived at Affleck’s estate for the rehearsal dinner.

Ben was photographed chain-smoking outside of the hospital as he waited for news about his mother. Boldt was later released and spotted in a wheelchair with her leg bandaged up.

Despite her injury, the show went on. Ben and J. Lo were married in front of their closest friends and family the next day with a BBQ that followed on Sunday.