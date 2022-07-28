Beyoncé fans freak over her full Renaissance album leaking TWO DAYS early

Published by

Beyoncé is trending on Twitter after her highly-anticipated new Renaissance album leaked a mere 36 hours before it was set to release, Radar has learned.

Some fans are already listening to what appears to be her 16-track masterpiece early after CD copies went up for sale, apparently in Europe and overseas.

Others said they saw it available for purchase in France and in the Netherlands.

“I rushed there to find a copy but the staff got wind, I just know they hiding all those copies in the back now,” one tweet read.

As expected, the album quickly gained traction on social media and became a hot topic.

“Everybody already listening to the #Beyonce leak, but I will NOT cave in!” one social media user tweeted while another vowed to be patient.

“I’ve been through 2much I need my first listen 2b perfect,” they wrote, before imploring other loyal fans. “Do the right thing and wait. #RENAISSANCE OUT FRIDAY!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Beyoncé’s team for comment regarding the leak.

Last week, the chart-topping performer teased the tracklist to her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade, which includes her latest hit single, Break My Soul.

Fans have high expectations after hearing the other song titles including I’m That Girl, Alien Superstar, America Has a Problem, All Up in Your Mind, Thique, and more.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé dished in late June while showcasing her cover art.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she continued.

“A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music,” the Grammy winner continued. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé is clearly ready to turn up the heat this summer, having recently graced the cover of British Vogue sitting atop a horse in a dramatic black Harris Reed headpiece and velvet gown.