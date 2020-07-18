Big Sean has paid an emotional tribute to his ex-fiancee, the late Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old actress drowned in Lake Piru, California, earlier this month after helping her four-year-old son Josey to safety and her former fiance Big Sean, 32 – who was engaged to Naya in 2013 – admitted he is ”still grieving and in shock”.

Big Sean wrote on Instagram:

Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya. Big Sean

Naya had rented a boat for a day on the lake with her son, it is believed that she got into difficulties while swimming and managed to get Josey back on the boat but was unable to save herself.

Josey was found asleep in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherriff’s deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn’t get back up.

Naya Rivera and Big Sean arrive on the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards at Bell Media Headquarters on June 16, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images)

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that Naya’s cause of death was drowning.

Big Sean and Naya began dating in April 2013. They announced their engagement in October 2013 but ended their relationship in April 2014.