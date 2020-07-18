Big Sean has paid an emotional tribute to his ex-fiancee, the late Naya Rivera.
The 33-year-old actress drowned in Lake Piru, California, earlier this month after helping her four-year-old son Josey to safety and her former fiance Big Sean, 32 – who was engaged to Naya in 2013 – admitted he is ”still grieving and in shock”.
Big Sean wrote on Instagram:
Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.Big Sean
Naya had rented a boat for a day on the lake with her son, it is believed that she got into difficulties while swimming and managed to get Josey back on the boat but was unable to save herself.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Naya Rivera News
Josey was found asleep in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherriff’s deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn’t get back up.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that Naya’s cause of death was drowning.
Big Sean and Naya began dating in April 2013. They announced their engagement in October 2013 but ended their relationship in April 2014.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Watch As Henry Cavill Seductively Builds a Gaming PC
🏳️🌈 List of U.S. Stores That Required You to Wear a Mask
🏳️🌈 Ellen DeGeneres Employees Talk of Toxic Work Environment
🏳️🌈 Trans Woman Marilyn Monroe Cazares Murdered in California
🏳️🌈 Rancho Mirage Karen Demands to See Landscapers Papers
🏳️🌈 Ricky Martin on Coming Out: ‘I’ve Been Super Happy Ever Since’
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber get a little cozy during Black Lives Matter protest. [OMG BLOG]
★ Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs. [Towleroad]
★ Rapper A$AP Rocky has filed a restraining order against an alleged “stalker.” [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ CVS and Target have become the latest retailers mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. [Curt and Frank]
★ Who else is excited about it being Vesper Polo Season? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Michael B. Jordan hit up the drive-in last night! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tim Gunn has been converted to the gospel of sweatpants and comfort-dressing. [Celebitchy]
★ Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an epic clap back at Kayleigh McEnany over derelict slam! [Boy Culture]