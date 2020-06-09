The First ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Is Here — WATCH

The first official poster for Bill & Ted Face The Music has arrived, along with the first trailer for the film.
Underneath the movie name, Bill & Ted Face The Music, it simply says, “The future awaits.”
The synopsis for Bill & Ted Face The Music reads:
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.
The film stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan , Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.
Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.
According to the press release, the film is still supposed to open in theaters on August 21st.
Watch the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer below
