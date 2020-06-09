The First ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Is Here — WATCH

The first official poster for Bill & Ted Face The Music has arrived, along with the first trailer for the film.

Underneath the movie name, Bill & Ted Face The Music, it simply says, “The future awaits.”

Photo via Orion Pictures

The synopsis for Bill & Ted Face The Music reads:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Photo via Orion Pictures

The film stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan , Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

According to the press release, the film is still supposed to open in theaters on August 21st.

Photo via Orion Pictures

Photo via Orion Pictures

Photo via Orion Pictures

Watch the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer below

