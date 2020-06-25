Billie Eilish Just Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram

Billie Eilish has caused quite a stir on social media after unfollowing everyone who she was following on Instagram, including celebrity heavyweights.

The singer-songwriter has racked up more than 64 million followers on the social media platform, but while she still has a big audience for her own posts it seems she’s no longer interested in seeing anyone else’s.

Billie Eilish as Spotify presents The Billie Eilish Experience at The Stalls at Skylight Row on March 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Eilish did previously say she’d be willing to drop a few of the people she was following, though the complete mass delete was unexpected.

People on Twitter say the saga began when people started calling her out for following abusers and people suspected of assault, like Justin Bieber, who was recently accused of sexual assault.

Billie Eilish performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Eilish took the advice of her fans and unfollowed Bieber and Chris Brown, according to Twitter users.

billie just unfollowed chris brown and justin bieber, WE WON pic.twitter.com/USWv1ybTLW — Luuh (@SwiftCamzz) June 24, 2020

In a post shared on her to Instagram stories, before the unfollowing spree, the 18-year-old addressed her followers and vowed to support those who had been abused.

The post read:

“If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you.”

Billie Eilish has unfollowed Ansel Elgort, Justin Bieber, XXXTENTACION, and Chris Brown on Instagram after posting that she would be unfollowing abusers. pic.twitter.com/T75SR1MgWo — Estación Bobba (@EstacionBobba) June 24, 2020

A short while later, Eilish deleted the post and apparently then removed everyone she was following from her feed, including her brother, Finneas.

Twitter had opinions about this:

billie unfollowing ab*sers is good, but her now unfollowing everyone just makes it seem like she’s doing an unfollow spree instead of actually caring abt not following ab*sers — 𝙟amesᵇˡᵐ (@redputationaotd) June 24, 2020

everyone after they realized billie eilish unfollowed them pic.twitter.com/ZAltxpfFLH — shane (@shanemichaell_) June 24, 2020

yall done made billie unfollow nicki, ari and mani and i'm gonna need her or her team to follow them again. pic.twitter.com/Cpj8oA5NfC — jaye zee. 🦋 (@shspooked) June 24, 2020

I thought Billie Eyelash was obsessed with Nicki. Why she unfollow her? — José #1 (NEW) (@onikadelrey) June 24, 2020

Eilish is yet to publicly confirm her reasons for unfollowing everyone. She doesn’t really have to.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Loading Videos...

THE LATEST