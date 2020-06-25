Billie Eilish has caused quite a stir on social media after unfollowing everyone who she was following on Instagram, including celebrity heavyweights.
The singer-songwriter has racked up more than 64 million followers on the social media platform, but while she still has a big audience for her own posts it seems she’s no longer interested in seeing anyone else’s.
Eilish did previously say she’d be willing to drop a few of the people she was following, though the complete mass delete was unexpected.
People on Twitter say the saga began when people started calling her out for following abusers and people suspected of assault, like Justin Bieber, who was recently accused of sexual assault.
Eilish took the advice of her fans and unfollowed Bieber and Chris Brown, according to Twitter users.
In a post shared on her to Instagram stories, before the unfollowing spree, the 18-year-old addressed her followers and vowed to support those who had been abused.
The post read:
“If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you.”
A short while later, Eilish deleted the post and apparently then removed everyone she was following from her feed, including her brother, Finneas.
Twitter had opinions about this:
Eilish is yet to publicly confirm her reasons for unfollowing everyone. She doesn’t really have to.
MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
THE LATEST
- Billie Eilish Just Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram
- Eiza González Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ for 2007 Telenovela Blackface Moment
- The Five — Legendary, Reagan Escudé on Aunt Jemima, a Dog Protector, Mike Pence, and Erika Jayne
- Ed Westwick, Garrett Clayton, Lil Nas X and More Insta Snaps
- Everything Coming to and Going From Netflix in July 2020
- Henry Cavill Is Not Done Playing Superman, Wants to Play Superman for Years
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Britney Spears has a special pride message for all her queer fans! WATCH [OMG BLOG]
★ Andrew Rannells revealed to Seth Meyers that he shot some sex scenes with his real-life boyfriend Tuc Watkins for his show Black Monday. [Towleroad]
★ The courts have spoken and they will listen to whatever new evidence Bill Cosby has in an attempt to overturn his conviction for various rape charges. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ “I’m Essential Project” recognizes the essential workers on the frontlines. This is such a cool project. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The international Vogue covers are here! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Nicole Byer: “It’s so dumb that people call fat women brave for wearing bikinis.” [Celebitchy]
★ These are considered the 10 hottest gay sex scenes in television history. [Boy Culture]