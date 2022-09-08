Bitter Angie’s revenge: Jolie files $250 million lawsuit claiming he launched devious campaign to ‘seize control’ of French winery

Published by

Angelina Jolie’s former company is now suing Brad Pitt over allegations he “stole” their French wine business from his ex-wife, Radar has learned.

The shocking lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Nouvel LLC, Jolie’s old company, and the lawsuit comes months after Pitt first sued Jolie for allegedly illegally selling her stake in the French castle and wine brand Chateau Miraval.

According to Tuesday filing, Pitt “secretly moved assets” from his and Jolie’s co-owned Chateau Miraval to his friends and family members.

The lawsuit also accuses Pitt of spending “millions on vanity projects” including a $1 million pool and recording studio, as well as giving away half of Chateau Miraval’s trademarks to close friends for free.

Nouvel LLC is seeking $250 million in damages from Pitt over what they claim was a “scheme” by the 58-year-old actor so Jolie would “never see a dime” of Chateau Miraval’s at least “tens of millions of dollars in profits.”

“In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends,” the newly filed lawsuit reads.

“Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval,” the suit added.

Nouvel LLC’s lawsuit against Pitt also accused the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor of “waging a vindictive war against” his 47-year-old ex-wife and used his knowledge of Jolie’s “wealth and liquidity” being tied up in Nouvel LLC to “try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt first sued Jolie earlier this year over claims the Eternals actress illegally sold her $164 million stake in Chateau Miraval.

According to Pitt’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, Jolie’s sale of her stake was invalid because the pair had previously agreed not to sell their stake without the other’s approval.

Pitt also claimed Jolie went behind his back and sold her interest in Chateau Miraval to a company called Tenute del Mondo, a company “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler who allegedly has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even more shocking, Pitt claimed Shefler not only attempted a hostile takeover of Chateau Miraval but also made various threats against him.