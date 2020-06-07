+18 View Gallery

Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide People descend on Seward Park during a demonstration on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters take to the streets on June 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Community members observe a moment of silence that lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Municipal Building on June 06, 2020 in West Orange, New Jersey. The West Orange Youth Caucus organized this peaceful event on the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators gather on 16th Street and the portion newly named Black Lives Plaza across from Lafayette Park while protesting peacefully against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with people descending on the city to peacefully demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators denouncing systemic racism and the police killings of black Americans take to the streets in the borough of Brooklyn on June 6, 2020 in New York City. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators denouncing systemic racism and the police killings of black Americans take to the streets in the borough of Brooklyn on June 6, 2020 in New York City. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators denouncing systemic racism and the police killings of black Americans march over the Brooklyn Bridge on June 6, 2020 in New York City. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters gather at Civic Center Park during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Davin Gildea holds up a sign during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters ride bicycles on June 6, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters raise their fists during a demonstration against racism and police brutality in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maranie R. STAAB / AFP) (Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters sit in the street during a demonstration against racism and police brutality in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters sit in a street during a demonstration against racism and police brutality in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators hold placards near the White House during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Pedro Chavez shouts toward police officers during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, in downtown Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Protesters hold up placards as they march through downtown during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, in Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators lie on the pavement with the names of people killed by police written on their shirts during a rally north of Lafayette Square near the White House to protest police brutality and racism, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators hold signs as they rally north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a protest against police brutality and racism and over the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide A protester holds a painting with the image of George Floyd as he stands above a crowd during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, DC on June 6, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Thousands of people listen as Denver Broncos players speak at a protest for the death of George Floyd on June 6, 2020 in Denver, United States. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Healthcare workers and others march to Seattle City Hall during the Doctors For Justice event on June 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) Black Lives Matter Protestors Came Out En Masse Saturday — PHOTOS Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered in cities across the United States on Saturday (June 06, 2020), continuing a second week of demonstrations against police brutality and racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

Across Europe, the US, Asia and Australia, major demonstrations were being staged.

More than 200,000 people joined a march in Washington DC where the White House has installed fencing.

From New York City to Philadelphia to Chicago to Los Angeles, Americans were out in full force and have turned into a a nationwide movement as cities and towns saw an unprecedented outpouring of demonstrators demanding an end to racism.

Launch the gallery above to see just how massive and powerful these protests were.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had "Black Lives Matter" painted onto 16th St. just down from the White House. Last night protesters added "Defund The Police" pic.twitter.com/1GElXtYiSD — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 7, 2020

thousands peacefully protesting all over manhattan and brooklyn tonight ✊🏼 #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/VPWFXPkyjv — Dan Q. Dao (@danqdao) June 7, 2020

Thousands of people marched across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, blocking traffic in both directions, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. https://t.co/stJbvOk4pw — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2020

Thousands of people filled the streets of Philadelphia in what appears to be the largest turnout in the city since the death of George Floyd.https://t.co/czbQ75h9Hl — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2020

A silent protest in remembrance of #georgefloyd on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Saturday night pic.twitter.com/LQjjQukwhE — Clarence Williams (@nu1wcf) June 7, 2020

