Black Lives Matter Protests Continue Around Detroit
Demonstrators protest against police brutality for a second day following a night of confrontations between protesters and riot police on May 30, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Protests Continue At Capitol In Denver In Aftermath To Death Of George Floyd
Thousands of people lie down in the street next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two night of protests wrecked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Thousands of people kneel in a street to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Thousands of people march down the 16th Street Mall to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Protests Break Out Against Police Brutality In Miami After Death Of George Floyd
Activists hold a rally in response to the police killing George Floyd in Bayfront Park on May 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can‚Äôt breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Black Lives Matter Protests Continue Around Detroit
Following a night of confrontations between protesters and Riot Police in Downtown Detroit, Protesters marched peacefully through parts of the city. The protests are part of a nationwide movement to protest the death of Minneapolis resident, George Floyd, who was killed by the Police. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Protests Continue In Louisville Over Deaths In Recent Police Shootings
A protestor wears a “I can’t breathe” face covering as people gather for a peaceful march to city hall on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Jevon Sutton yells, "I can't breathe," while joining thousands of people as they lie down in the street next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two night of protests wrecked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest in Lafayette Square Park on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis
Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the Freedman's Bank Building on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd's death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Protests Break Out Against Police Brutality In Miami After Death Of George Floyd
Activists hold a rally in response to the police killing George Floyd in Bayfront Park on May 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can‚Äôt breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
World Reacts To George Floyd Death
Street art commemorating George Floyd, killed in police custody in Minneapolis after footage emerged of him pleading for air as a police officer kneeled on his neck, is seen on May 30, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. One of the four officers involved was arrested and charged with murder after three days of protests. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Black Lives Matter Holds Protest In Los Angeles After Death Of George Floyd
A protestor holds a sign with a photo of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd's death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Protests Break Out Against Police Brutality In Miami After Death Of George Floyd
Activists hold a rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 on the streets of downtown Miami, Florida. Miami joins protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can‚Äôt breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles
A demonstrator kneels in front of a Police line in Downtown Los Angeles on May 30, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. - Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality "cold." (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
A protestor holds a sign with the name of victims of police brutality during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida
A protestor holds a sign with the name of victims of police brutality during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on May 30, 2020 in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Socialite Life was brought back to help give everyone an escape from what was going on in the world. An escape from all things that are not making this country great again. The site is basically one big “look over there,” to quote Jaida Essence Hall.
While we don’t typically weigh in on the state of America, what has transpired since the completely avoidable and inexcusable death of George Floyd, we cannot NOT bring light to the events that have unfolded since then. Black lives do matter.
98 percent of the protesters that have taken place in protests around the country over the last four days have been peaceful. It is the 2 percent that has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The majority of the 2 percent of protesters who have been inciting violence, looting, and destroying property have been white.
Members of the various police forces and the National Guard around the country have played a large part in the escalation of violence. While the mayor of New York City Ben De Blasio actually and unbelievably said, he didn’t “blame” police for driving into protestors. I mean, seriously, what the fuck?
There is no reason why police officers and the national guard have to:
plow into a group of protestors with their vehicles
push an elderly man walking with a cane to the ground
pull down the face mask of a protestor and spray them with mace shooting paint gun pellets at people’s homes to make them go inside
to shove protestors from behind who are just walking down the street spraying someone identifying themselves as a medic with mace
pelting peaceful protestors and the press with rubber bullets and mace
The list goes on and on.
These cities had curfews in place last night due to the violence of the 2%:
CALIFORNIA
Beverly Hills
Los Angeles
COLORADO
Denver
FLORIDA
Miami
GEORGIA
Atlanta
ILLINOIS
Chicago
KENTUCKY
Louisville
MINNESOTA
Minneapolis
St. Paul
NEW YORK
Rochester
OHIO
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Columbus
Dayton
Toledo
OREGON
Eugene
Portland
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
SOUTH CAROLINA
Charleston
Columbia
TENNESSEE
Nashville
UTAH
Salt Lake City
WASHINGTON
Seattle
WISCONSIN
Milwaukee
Listen to these voices. This is what the protests are about. Not looting a Nordstroms. Not burning down an AutoZone. No spraying graffiti at The Grove. These words our powerful.
Listen
These are some of the incidents that were mentioned above (and others not mentioned) involving the police and national guard stoking the flames and inciting violence.
These videos clearly show that it is not the actual protestors who are doing the looting and destruction. Those who are using the protest to make the protestors look bad.
America is broken. We need healing. We need empathy. We need justice. We need leadership.
