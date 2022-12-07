Blake Lively hilariously calls out husband Ryan Reynolds for cropping out her cute shoes in new photo with Santa

Published by

OK Magazine

She’s got jokes! Blake Lively hilariously called out her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after her cropped out her adorable shoes in a new photo with Santa.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄,” the actor, 46, posted a photo of himself with the blonde babe and Santa and his wife on Monday, December 5.

The Gossip Girl alum, who wore a cute pajama set which showed off her growing baby bump, was upset her kicks weren’t shown.

“My. Shoes 🙄,” she joked in the comments section.

RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY, CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND SPILL FAVORITE PARTY PLANNING SECRETS

@vancityreynolds/instagram

Of course, people loved their banter. One person wrote, “🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can relate! Apparently my man loves ample ceiling or sky in all our pics, Who needs to see our feet or the ground. 😂🤦‍♀️🙆‍♀️,” while another added, “@blakelively I’m so sorry he did that to you Blake. You deserve better. 🥺.”

A third person stated, “@blakelively don’t worry, you’re not alone. I noticed too and thought the same. I would’ve had the same comment too, except I would’ve demanded a repost as well🫣😅you got off easy @vancityreynolds 😂😂.”

The Proposal star later apologized to his lady, writing, “I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted. It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

The pair, who got married in 2012, share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are gearing up to welcome their fourth tot in the world.

“We’re very excited,” he shared. “You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”

mega

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Reynolds revealed how they’re making accommodations for their new bundle of joy.

“The first one you get, you know, everything’s like perfect, and you just set up everything and everything’s sterilized. By the fourth, you’re just like, ‘Oh, right, this is happening. This is happening. I should sweep or something,'” he joked. “Yeah, not so much preparation is happening. Now, I shouldn’t speak for my wife because she’s in it to win it right now; she’s ready. And we’re very excited.”