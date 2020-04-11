Blake Lively Wants to Swipe Right on Ryan Reynolds’ Personal Trainer

Blake Lively said she would totally right swipe on her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ muscular fitness trainer Don Saladino. I’m with ya Blake.

It all started when Reynolds, 43, took to Instagram Stories to share some info on Don Saladino, the personal trainer who’s trains both him and Lively, 32 for movie roles.

“Check out Don Saladino’s IG page @donsaladino,” Reynolds wrote to accompany a photo of the shredded trainer to promote the four-week four-week body weight program he’s presenting on Instagram while people are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis.

“He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain nasty, shit-talking Deadpool,” he wrote of Saladino. “He’s one of the greats. And he’s giving it away for FREE during these difficult days. Anyone can do this.”

Lively reposted her hubby’s post but added a zinger. “@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working,” she joked.

Photo via Instagram

Reynolds, of course, worked with him to prepare for his roles in the Deadpool franchise, but Lively also utilized his efforts when she was working to get her pre-baby body back.

Lively was candid about the experience:

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks Don Saladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

He has also coached eminent personalities like John Krasinski, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Hugh Jackman into his Drive495 gym in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

From Our Partners

OMG, She’s Making a Quarantine Album: Charli XCX [ OMG BLOG ]

[ ] New Tiger King Episode Coming Sunday; Rob Lowe to Play Joe Exotic in Ryan Murphy Adaptation (VIDEO) [ Towleroad ]

to Play Joe Exotic in Adaptation (VIDEO) [ ] Full House Cast Spoofs the Show With “Full Quarantine” [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Cast Spoofs the Show With “Full Quarantine” [ ] I’ve Never Felt So Close to Helena Bonham Carter [ Go Fug Yourself ]

[ ] George & Amal Clooney Spread Out $1 Million in Donations Across Six Organizations [ Celebitchy ]

& Spread Out $1 Million in Donations Across Six Organizations [ ] TIF Apparel Sure Caught My Eye With This Guy. [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

Sure Caught My Eye With This Guy. [ ] Delayed Gratification: The Top 10 Hottest Postponed TV Shows [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.