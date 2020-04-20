Brad Pitt Gives Us the Weather on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ — WATCH

Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt is filling up his free time by taking on the role of weatherman.

The 56-year-old took on a new role Sunday when he appeared in an episode of John Krasinski‘s digital show, Some Good News. Pitt served as the show’s guest weatherman — although his forecast was rather short.

Krasinski created Some Good News to highlight positive news during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he threw a virtual prom for students in the class of 2020, who won’t be able to celebrate the milestone this year due to social distancing guidelines.

During his recap of the virtual prom on Sunday, Krasinski said he needed a second to catch is breath. “We should do a check on the weather,” he said. “Brad, how’s it looking out there?”

Pitt then appeared on a balcony, where he delivered his quick weather report. “Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah,” Pitt said, a skyline of palm trees seen behind him. The cameo was short and sweet, but was widely talked about online.

Pitt follows in the footsteps of Robert De Niro who also joined an earlier episode to deliver the weather.

Watch Brad Pitt in action below.

Krasinski also recapped the virtual prom event he hosted on Some Good News Friday for high school seniors who could not attend the dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krasinski’s former Office castmate Rainn Wilson appeared during the prom live stream along with Chance the Rapper. The trio danced together to Chance’s song “All We Got.”

The Jonas Brothers also appeared and performed their song “Sucker” along with Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who performed “Bad Guy.”

