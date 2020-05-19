Brad Pitt made the virtual graduation of Missouri State University extra special, as he surprised the graduating class of 2020 with a special congratulatory video message he sent to the largest university in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

The under-two-minute video was kicked off by MSU President Clif Smart telling the university’s mascot Boomer, “I was really proud of all of our faculty and staff who sent literally hundreds of video congratulations to our seniors.”

He went on to describe Springfield as “a place where people always remember where they’ve come from,” before telling Brad to take it away.

Via a Twitter video, Brad greeted the seniors, “Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah!” He continued on addressing the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you,” he said.

The Academy Award winner, who donned turquoise shirt and sported grayish facial hair in the video, added, “Our money’s on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy.” He concluded his message by saying, “Congrats again, and think big.”

Pitt has spent the year relatively out of the spotlight, especially after awards season ended. A source told People in February that Pitt “has been enjoying a little slower personal life. It has worked wonders. We can see that it has shot him to the top professionally.”

