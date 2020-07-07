Brad Pitt to Star As Hitman Named Ladybug in ‘Bullet Train’

Following his Oscar-winning turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Brad Pitt is set to star in Bullet Train for director David Leitch.

Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

In the story, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are linked to one another.

The question becomes, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

Pitt will play one of the assassins who goes by the name Ladybug. Filming for Bullet Train is due to begin this autumn. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Charlize Theron Admits That Being Passed Over for Mad Max Prequel Was “A Little Heartbreaking”

Charlize Theron arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

While Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a prequel, Charlize Theron won’t be reprising her role as the heroic Imperator Furiosa. And Theron has now spoken about how she feels handing the reins to another actress.

Theron revealed her conflicted feelings about the prequel during an interview, where she describes allowing another actress to take up the mantle of Furiosa as “a little heartbreaking.”

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George [Miller], if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Theron said.

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.” (The Hollywood Reporter)

■ Another one bites the dust. Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg set to divorce after 19 years of marriage. (Evil Beet Gossip)

■ After 37 years, Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives. The star, who plays Hope Williams Brady, announced on Instagram that she is leaving the show. (Extra)

■ Michaela Coel is a badass. The creator of the brilliant HBO series I May Destroy You, says that she originally pitched the show to Netflix and the streaming service offered her $1 million for the show, which she turned down. She revealed that Netflix’s deal wouldn’t allow her to retain any percentage of the copyright. She then found out that her agency, CAA, “would be making an undisclosed amount on the back end,” so she fired them. (Vulture)

■ Gavin Rossdale was asked in an interview what was his most embarrassing moment in life. He was quite honest in his response: “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.” (The Guardian)

■ Actor Leslie David Baker, best known for his role as Stanley on The Office, has launched a Kickstarter with the goal of raising $300,000 to do a spinoff series called Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement based on the Stanley character. (Vanity Fair)

■ NBC’s streaming service, Peacock is about to debut and there are a bunch of options for the different viewing plans. This breaks things down really well. (Den of Geek)

■ Thandie Newton has kept a black book of “grossness” which she claims she plans to publish on her deathbed. Like that time producer, Amy Pascal wanted her to be “more convincing as a black character. (Vulture)

■ This is so unnecessary and just a huge douche thing to do.

Dr. Dre wears a new pair of Nike Air Force 1s every single day 😱 pic.twitter.com/fRAM9NxsCO — The Sole Supplier (@thesolesupplier) July 4, 2020

■ Riverdale hottie KJ Apa has joined TikTok and he’s showing off his new beard (no thank you) and his dance move (thank you).

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Loading Videos...

THE LATEST