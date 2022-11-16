Brad Pitt ignites dating rumors with Paul Wesley’s estranged wife two months after their split

Published by

Radar Online

She must have a thing for vampires. Paul Wesley‘s estranged wife may have already moved on — and up — to another high-profile bloodsucker. Ines de Ramon was spotted getting cozy with Brad Pittat a Bono concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, just two months after she and Paul announced their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 58, looked smitten with Ramon, 29, as he pulled her close outside of the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday. In fact, the two seemed pretty comfortable with each other, openly flirting in front of A-listers like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

Mega

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, notorious playboy Pitt couldn’t keep his hands off Paul’s ex-lover. Wearing a crop top, leather pants, and a flannel shirt, Ramon glowed in the Interview With The Vampire star’s presence.

The duo arrived at the venue in Pitt’s Tesla and left in different cars — but the actor made sure Ramon got into her SUV safely after the concert.

While fans went nuts over the possibility of the unlikely pair, RadarOnline.com has learned they are co-workers, despite the obvious chemistry. An insider told Daily Mail that Paul’s ex works for Pitt as a member of his team.

In September, theVampire Diaries actor and Ramon announced their separation after three years of marriage.

Mega

Revealing “the decision to separate is mutual,” a rep for the former couple said their breakup happened five months before the news made headlines.

While Ramon might not have locked down Pitt, Paul has already moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg. The two were spotted swapping spit in Italy earlier this month.

Pitt has a lot of things other than his love life on the brain as he’s still fighting his ex Angelina Jolie over custody of their children and the sale of shares in their winery amid their ongoing divorce.

The flirty shots with Ramon come on the heels of Jolie’s accusations that he got physically violent with two of their kids.

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jolie accused Pitt of “choking” one of their children and “striking” another in the face during the now-infamous 2016 plane fight.

However, a source close to Pitt told RadarOnline.com that Angelina’s version of events is “untrue” and “constantly evolving.” The father of 6 was investigated by the FBI over the incident. The L.A. Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.

Earlier this year, Angelina was identified as the “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the FBI questioning why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.