Brad Pitt to Join Jennifer Aniston Reunite for ‘Fast Times’ Event

Brad Pitt it set to join ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Aniston’s long-time pal and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, is on board, as well as Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts, and Henry Golding.

This virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High (titled Feelin’ A-Live) is spearheaded by Penn, who originally starred in Amy Heckerling‘s 1982 teen movie as Jeff Spicoli, and the money raised by those tuning in will go to emergency relief organization CORE.

Originally scheduled to take place this Thursday (August 20), the table read has now been moved to the day after (Friday, August 21) in order to avoid clashing with the US Democratic National Convention.

Following this latest update, executive producer and host Dane Cook explained: “Upon realizing Feelin’ A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC’s final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we’ll have ours.”

READ MORE: Check Out More Brad Pitt News

“Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules – and add some stellar new cast members – so we’re thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast.”

You can watch, and donate, on Friday, August 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CORE’s Facebook page or TikTok.

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ Megan Fox‘s new BF, Machine Gun Kelly, reads thirst tweets about him. WATCH! [OMG BLOG] ★ Rush Limbaugh remains awful, repeats crude sexist smear of Kamala Harris. [Towleroad] ★ David Blaine to attempt flying across the Hudson River with balloons. [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, shares her long list of expectations. [Curt and Frank] ★ Akshaya Kubiak, aka Ash Armand on the Showtime series Gigolos, was charged last month with beating his girlfriend to death. [Kenneth in the 212] ★ A look at new next Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki‘s red carpet looks. They’re exquisite. [Go Fug Yourself] ★ Tom Sykes was told about “Prince William having an affair” by a daughter of an earl. [Celebitchy] ★ Melania Trump does NOT want Donald to hold her hand. [Boy Culture]