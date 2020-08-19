The internet was freaking out earlier today (August 19, 2020) after an international distributor let slip that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles may soon be appearing in the same movie.

The pair were said to be working together on Faster, Cheaper, Better, a drama about how human workers are gradually being outmoded and replaced by artificial intelligence, drones, and robots.

The casting news appeared on the website of Vértice Cine, which picked up the Italian and Latin American rights to the project at this summer’s virtual Cannes Film Market.

Here were a few of the reactions to the news on social media:

harry styles AND brad pitt in a movie??? pic.twitter.com/JwsGBxiqQF — soph (@starryzaynn) August 19, 2020

If Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were in a movie together, I would actually combust. Too much hotness on one screen. pic.twitter.com/QrdhXB6w9Y — 𝐺𝑒𝑠𝑠¹ᴰ✌︎︎ (@KIWIxHSLOT) August 19, 2020

SO WHO WAS GONNA TELL ME THAT THE HARRY STYLES AND THE BRAD PITT ARE GONNA BE IN A MOVIE TOGETHER IM NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/CWeenm4vdS — elyse (@elyselayos) August 19, 2020

harry styles and brad pitt potentially in a movie together??? promo interviews with both of them joking around with each other??? red carpet harry??? actor harry content??? I’m fucking ready. — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) August 19, 2020

Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Pitt’s rep tells ET Canada the story is “false.”

2020 continues to disappoint.