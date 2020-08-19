The internet was freaking out earlier today (August 19, 2020) after an international distributor let slip that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles may soon be appearing in the same movie.
The pair were said to be working together on Faster, Cheaper, Better, a drama about how human workers are gradually being outmoded and replaced by artificial intelligence, drones, and robots.
READ MORE: Check Out More Brad Pitt News
The casting news appeared on the website of Vértice Cine, which picked up the Italian and Latin American rights to the project at this summer’s virtual Cannes Film Market.
Here were a few of the reactions to the news on social media:
Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Pitt’s rep tells ET Canada the story is “false.”
2020 continues to disappoint.
THE LATEST
- Brad Pitt’s Rep Responds to Harry Styles for Faster, Cheaper, Better Movie Team-Up Rumor
- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Will Return to American Idol
- The Great British Baking Show Wraps Up Filming New Season
- Stacey Dash’s Estranged Husband Jeffrey Marty Claims He Was ‘Hypnotized Into Marriage’
- Joe Biden Officially Named 2020 Democratic Party Nominee
- Mariah Carey Set to Unleash Rarities Compilation Album
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Anne Heche says, “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Queens get trashed, blow “snatch” on Canada’s Drag Race. Check out the recap and rankings. [Towleroad]
★ Kanye West‘s latest idea: Jesus Tok. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Anderson Cooper Destroys MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over unproven COVID cure in a new interview. WATCH! [Curt and Frank]
★ 12 more forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ 1988 George Michael was very George Michael. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Idris Elba’s dad said to be successful, “you have to be twice as good as the white man.” [Celebitchy]
★ Happy birthday, Robert Redford! [Boy Culture]