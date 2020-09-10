In today’s Quickies, Brandi Glanville drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards drama, The Goop Lab returns, Neve Campbell it Scream again, Kate Winslet has regrets and more.
- Brandi Glanville Drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards Drama, The Goop Lab Returns, Neve Campbell it Scream Again and More
- HuffPost’s Use of Jon Hamm Penis Obscuring Pic Was Fair Game
- Saturday Night Live to Return to the Studio, Season 46 Premiere Date Announced
- Demi Lovato Buys $7 Million Mansion As Love Nest for Her And Fiancé Max Ehrich — Take a Look Inside
- Home Intruder Told Eminem He Was There to Kill Him
- Jacob Elordi and Those Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is having a “very cute” quarantine with KJ Apa. [OMG BLOG]
★ Kayleigh McEnany lies her way through brutal press briefing following revelations Trump betrayed public on COVID: WATCH. [Towleroad]
★ James Cameron lists Malibu mega mansion. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual assault and battery in 1980s. [Curt and Frank]
★ New Order is back with its first new music in five years! Take a listen! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Naomi Osaka is making a statement with Her US open masks. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Selena Gomez: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care.” [Celebitchy]
★ Singer Charlie Puth documented a quick change in a green room that left little to the imagination. [Boy Culture]