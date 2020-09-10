Socialite Life
Now Reading
Brandi Glanville Drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards Drama, The Goop Lab Returns, Neve Campbell it Scream Again and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Brandi Glanville Drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards Drama, The Goop Lab Returns, Neve Campbell it Scream Again and More

by
September 10, 2020
Brandi Glanville Drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards Drama

In today’s Quickies, Brandi Glanville drags Heather Locklear into Denise Richards drama, The Goop Lab returns, Neve Campbell it Scream again, Kate Winslet has regrets and more.

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is having a “very cute” quarantine with KJ Apa. [OMG BLOG]

Kayleigh McEnany lies her way through brutal press briefing following revelations Trump betrayed public on COVID: WATCH. [Towleroad]

James Cameron lists Malibu mega mansion. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual assault and battery in 1980s. [Curt and Frank]

New Order is back with its first new music in five years! Take a listen! [Kenneth in the 212]

Naomi Osaka is making a statement with Her US open masks. [Go Fug Yourself]

Selena Gomez: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care.” [Celebitchy]

★ Singer Charlie Puth documented a quick change in a green room that left little to the imagination. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X