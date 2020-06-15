This past weekend Brian Austin Green, 46, was spotted enjoying lunch with reality star Courtney Stodden, 25, at a Mexican eatery, Mejica, in Agoura Hills, which is in the San Fernando Valley.

Last month, Brian confirmed his split with wife Megan Fox, on his podcast, revealing that they had been trying living separately since late last year. He said, “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Brian Austin Green attends the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of, but you change. There’s the unknown aspect… there’s that pit in my stomach… I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds… She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” Green said.

Fox, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the split but has been linked to her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly (his real name is Colson Baker).

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox attend the 7th Annual March of Dimes Celebration of Babies, a Hollywood Luncheon, at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 7, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.

“I don’t want this guy, Colson, who I’ve never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong,” Green said on his podcast of the rapper. “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment.”

Fox starred in MGK’s steamy new music vid for “My Bloody Valentine.”

NEW IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, Stephen Amell’s Neighbor Took a Poop on His Roof! [OMG BLOG] Ben Platt Faces Off Against Judith Light and Bette Midler in Season 2 of The Politician and There’s Spicy Lube Involved: WATCH [Towleroad] Duck Dynasty Star Cuts His Beard and Hair [Evil Beet Gossip] Dominic Thiem Was Crowned Champion in Belgrade [Kenneth in the 212] We Just Missed the 19th Anniversary of the Premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider [Go Fug Yourself] Tiffany Haddish: “I Can’t Even Drive to Beverly Hills Without Getting Pulled Over” [Celebitchy] House Of Doll: Madonna‘s “VOGUE” Reimagined [Boy Culture]