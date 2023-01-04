Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie refusing to sit for second deposition after being accused of evading questions

Published by

Radar Online

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart.

MEGA

In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for burdening Jamie with a second deposition.”

Jamie’s team said Britney’s team had “a full and fair opportunity to question Jamie, and Britney’s counsel chose to end Jamie’s deposition despite repeated offers from Jamie to stay as late as necessary for Britney’s counsel to ask all of his questions.”

MEGA

Further, he claimed to have turned over the entire conservatorship record (at least 592,000 pages of documents) and another 43,000 pages at his deposition.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in November, Rosengart asked the court to order Jamie to appear for a second deposition.

Rosengart accused the pop star’s father of refusing to answer basic questions during his August 11 deposition.

Britney’s attorney said Jamie’s counsel improperly instructed him to not answer questions along him with outright refusing to respond to “straightforward questions.”

Rosengart argued Jamie should not be allowed to avoid talking about specific topics, telling the court Jamie was the one who “put these matters at issue.”

In addition, Britney’s lawyer accused him of seeking legal fees after he racked up bills filing unnecessary motions in the conservatorship battle.

@BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

“Mr. Spears chose to engage in scorched earth litigation against his own daughter, filing no less than eight unnecessary motions, thereby driving up the very legal fees he improperly seeks.”

Further, Rosengart accused Jamie of failing to turn over all documents that the court had ordered him to produce.

Rosengart said, “only a small fraction of his actual communications, text messages were produced in such a disjointed manner that it made it impossible to discern the context of any given text or even what was being discussed, as the messages were not grouped together by conversation or even produced chronologically as required.”

Rosengart requested Jamie be forced to sit for a second depo and to pay $10k in sanctions. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.