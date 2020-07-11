Brooklyn Beckham Engaged to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz via an Instagram post.
The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared the news with his 12 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon.
Posting a photo of himself and his now-fiancée (in a photo taken by Harper Beckham), he wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.”
“I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. ❤️ I love you baby xx..”
The pair have been dating for several months following Beckham’s split from British model Hana Cross last summer.
Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria, confirmed the engagement in a touching Instagram post.
The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕
The couple went public with their relationship in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram.
