This Is Why Bruce Willis Is Home Quarantined With Ex Demi Moore and Not Wife Emma Hemming

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s daughter Scout Willis has spilled on why her divorced parents have been isolating together at their family home — and why Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is noticeably absent.

Willis and Moore have three children together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and since Willis has a house across the street from them, they all hunkered down together after Sun Valley became a hotspot for COVID-19.

Willis’ wife Emma Heming is isolating with their children Mabel and Evelyn in Los Angeles, and while Willis is not at home at the moment, a source said: “he’s very much with Emma”.

“He has a house directly across the street from Demi’s house in Sun Valley. It’s been for sale for years. He was visiting and his family was considering quarantining there. He got stuck because Sun Valley became one of the COVID-19 hotspots.”

In a new interview, Scout has opened up about the reason for the family’s unusual living situation at present.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super fucking weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” Scout, 28, said on the Dopey podcast.

“It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be (6) years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not fucking with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” she said.

No doubt Willis is missing his wife and younger daughters, but if the Moore/Willis clan’s Instagram accounts are anything to go by, he’s clearly enjoying his time with the other half of the family: