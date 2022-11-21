Can Yaman, Arthur Nory, Nick Adams, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Can Yaman/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Can Yaman for Dolce&Gabbana, Arthur Nory and those arms, behind the scenes with Nick Adams, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Noah Fearnley
Sandro Farmhouse
Rome Flynn
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sam Callahan
David Mcintosh
Colton Haynes
Jay Conroy
Roberto Portales
Gregg Sulkin
Arthur Nory
Nick Adams
Can Yaman
